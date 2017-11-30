Security challenges in a containerized world

The emergence of containers technology into applications and services environments will require a new approach to security architectures, says Red Hat Chief Security Architect Mike Bursell. While containers allow programs to run independently to enable dynamic microservices, it also means that these programs are now deployed across multiple domains and at times only for short durations, creating new challenges for traditional security architectures. Security of containers must now evolve to match the DevOps model that creates applications, with security “baked” into the development process, according to Bursell.

Filmed at: The OpenStack Summit 2017, Sydney, Australia