SDN delivering on business agility, customer use cases

The implementation of software defined networking through technologies like OpenStack has allowed Verizon to accelerate its business agility beyond the datacentre and into the network, says Verizon’s Beth Cohen. More importantly, Verizon customers are also benefitting from the platform through virtualised routing, security and WAN optimisation services. And it is just the beginning, she said. With the platform deployed, Verizon can now introduce additional services on top when they see fit.

Filmed at: The OpenStack Summit 2017, Sydney, Australia