OPNFV outlines preparations for 5G

OPNFV, acting as the bridge between the MANO layer and the underlying infrastructure, is now moving quickly to accelerate development of relevant technologies and projects, including OpenStack and others, to support upcoming 5G environments. According to OPNFV ambassador Bin Hu, one such 5G-oriented direction is the move towards MEC and its specific challenges in the area of resource and footprint limitations, which OPNFV is now looking to address with lightweight NFV architectures, as well as containerised NFV deployments.

Filmed at: The OpenStack Summit 2017, Sydney, Australia