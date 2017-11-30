Fullscreen User Comments
OpenStack embracing service providers embracing OpenStack

OpenStack Summit 2017-11-30 
Ildiko Vancsa, Ecosystem Technical Lead, OpenStack Foundation

Even as service providers embrace OpenStack for their network environments, OpenStack is rapidly evolving to meet the requirements of operators. According to Ildiko Vancsa, Ecosystem Technical Lead at OpenStack Foundation, the community is now developing solutions specific to service providers use cases, including standardised interfaces and architectural roadmaps for container networking and edge computing. Looking forward, OpenStack is now working with industry bodies like ETSI NFV to accelerate development of service provider solutions, particularly when it comes to the introduction of 5G.

Filmed at: The OpenStack Summit 2017, Sydney, Australia

