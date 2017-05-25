As the appeal of NFV broadens, a common playing field emerges

Originally, NFV was potentially popular with CSPs for reasons of cost cutting and financial efficiency. It still is, but it's ability to enable developers to devise and introduce new services very quickly by dint of close co-operation with the other members of the ecosystem has further strengthened its appeal. As Fatih Degirmenci says, every system has its own strengths and weaknesses but the NFV ecosystem is now big enough and strong enough to form a common playing field for the entire sector.

Filmed at: OpenStack Summit, Boston, 2017