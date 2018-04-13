Fullscreen User Comments
NetDev to the rescue of microservices

 

Lumina Networks is introducing the concept of NetDev, professional engineers that can go in and assist customers in the virtualisation space.

Red Hat and the impact of open source on telecoms operators

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
Open Source 2018-04-13T13:26:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FyMTvTDdIJ4?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Darrell Jordan-Smith Vice President, Global ICT Sales, Red Hat

Just how seriously are telcos – and the longstanding established telecoms vendors – taking open source, and are we yet at a stage where open networking has become the “new norm” within telcos, or are they still  debating the merits of open source-based strategies, Red Hat's Darrell Jordan-Smith advises that they should look at a common NFVi platform and recognise that software-defined components will be critical in terms of new services. They should work with their traditional network equipment suppliers to make the change, minimise risk and move rapidly to market.

Filmed at: Open Networking Summit, North America, Los Angeles, California

