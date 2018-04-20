Lumina Networks on delivering open source SDN
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RWfTr19IUZA?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Luis Gomez Palacios, Software Test Engineer, Lumina Networks
What kinds of companies should consider open source SDN, and what are the associated challenges in using such open source deployments? Lumina Networks has unrivalled expertise in working with customers and partners to deliver implementations, and explains its processes and outlines the benefits of using open source SDN.
Filmed at: Open Networking Summit, North America, Los Angeles, California
Loading…