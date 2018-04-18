Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

How The Linux Foundation plays a pivotal role in the transformation of telecoms

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
ONS 2018-04-18T09:19:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZCLClTdJ4eo?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Phil Robb, Vice President, Operations, Networking & Orchestration, Linux Foundation

With so much focus on open source software, and so many projects looking to innovate and disrupt the current technology ecosystem, what precisely is the role of the Linux Foundation within the telecoms sector? Ever since the launch of the Open Daylight project in 2013, the Linux Foundation has been instrumental in bringing together multiple companies, demonstrating best practices, and create a neutral space to allow them to help pivot the telecoms networking industry towards virtualisation, edge computing and 5G.
 
Filmed at: Open Networking Summit, North America, Los Angeles, California

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK