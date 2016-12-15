Super Mario is back and look, is that a Nokia 150 he’s carrying?

HMD announces a $26 Nokia feature phone

Nintendo puts Super Mario on iOS

Are these two events in any way related?

Nokia phone brand licensee, HMD, is already getting a battering from the smarteratti for popping up with - OMG somebody block my nostrils - a mere US$26 feature phone, the Nokia 150, as its first foray back to the phone market. The move has predictably been greeted with phone reviewer disgust and comments like ‘Stuck in the past’, ‘Could do better’ , ‘Where’s the innovation’?

Popular opinion had it that the right launch about right now might have seen Nokia back onto the smartphone pedestal it occupied before the iPhone (and the tender ministrations of Microsoft), swept it away.

But instead of something sleek and awe-inspiring HMD has come out with a very basic, low-priced feature phone as its first offering.

The Nokia 150 looks nice enough. It has a 2.4-inch screen and an FM radio along with little VGA camera and an MP3 player... and that’s about it. It’s supposed to appear in the first quarter of next year and no doubt it will be on display at February’s Mobile World Congress, possibly alongside some bigger, smarter brothers.

So missed opportunity or opening shot?

We think an attack by HMD on the bottom end of the market might be a clever move. Whatever else HMD does with the Nokia brand for the next ten years - and there are rumours of ‘proper’ Android phones in the works for launch next year - it has the timing just right for a nostalgia play whether it plans to go in that direction or not.