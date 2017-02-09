Nokia lines up €347 million bid for OSS specialist Comptel

Move values Comptel at €347

Comptel to bolster Nokia's software portfolio

Looking to provide end-to-end orchestration of complex SDNFV deployments

Nokia has launched a takeover bid for Finnish IT company, Comptel, a specialist in ‘back office’ telco technology. Comptel is to be an important plank in Nokia’s stated desire to build what it’s calling a ‘stand-alone’ software business ‘at scale’.

The move values Comptel at €347 million and Nokia has made its bid in the form of a Tender Offer, which establishes a period during which another suitor can step in and make a higher bid.

Nokia says that the addition of Comptel would “bolster Nokia's software portfolio by adding critical solutions for catalogue-driven service orchestration and fulfillment, intelligent data processing, customer engagement, and agile service monetization.”

It’s a strategy designed to elide with the industry-wide move to software driven networks (SDN) and network function virtualisation (NFV), compounded these days as SDNFV, which, by definition is designed to create a clean break between hardware and software in the core network at least.