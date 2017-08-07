With the relationship between traditional vendors and service providers broken, Lumina thinks it's found a new way to push SDN into telco networks

Silicon Valley start-up woven from Brocade's cast-off SDN assets

Open Source first and always

Getting SDN out of the labs and into real live networks

Good start: begins life with 200 customers including Tier 1 US carriers

Establishing a startup technology company anywhere is a difficult and often fraught process, but launching a new one in the super-heated crucible that is Silicon Valley is particularly daunting, requiring as it does a heady mix of confidence, self-belief, nerve and vision as well as leading-edge technologies, great products, a well-honed strategy, an adaptable business and marketing plan and a sizeable wedge of cold hard cash. A lot of start-ups soon find that can't keep all the plates spinning fast enough or long enough to make a success of their act and the curtain comes down on them with a resounding 'thwack'.

But there are some start-ups with the evident ability and potential to make it and be successful even by the exacting standards of the Valley. One such is Lumina Networks, a brand new company with an exceptional range of factors in its favour as it begins life, not the least of which is its corporate antecedents and the experience of its senior staff.

Led by Lumina's CEO, Andrew Coward, a group of former Brocade employees have bought-out Brocade's SDN controller assets (the bulk of Brocade having been acquired recently by Broadcom) and Lumina's prime objective is to help service providers get SDN and automation projects out of the lab and into live service provider (SP) networks using open source products.

Speaking exclusively to Telecom TV this morning as Lumina Networks was launched, Andrew Coward said, "Service providers have been testing SDN and automation technologies for more than two years now but they face some severe integration challenges in bringing them out of the lab and into live networks in the outside world. At Lumina we will design, build and deploy network controller-based products and services for service providers and enterprise customers and open source and OpenDaylight are of prime importance to what we are doing."

It seems that Lumina has resolved what, hitherto, has been an intractable challenge for service providers: the ability to make both old and new technologies and network components work together. The elusive but vital ability to meld old and new is being effected by Lumina via the use of open source and OpenDaylight modular platforms to customise and automate networks of any size or scale.

The platforms, in combination with the expertise of Lumina's staff, and the immediate relevance of its products, permit all legacy network equipment and provisioning and management tools to work with all new virtual components. As Andrew Coward said "Lumina is the catalyst that service providers can add to their projects to make that happen via a simple package that guarantees incredibly quick and efficient results."