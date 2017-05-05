NFV World Congress - Day 3, Friday 5th May - Plenary Session
(Timezone: PST)
09:30 Chair's Opening Address – NFV Momentum and its Consequences
Michael Sullivan-Trainor | Principal Consultant | MST Consulting
As NFV becomes more widely adopted, its definition is becoming foggy.
This brief session will spotlight how firms are refocusing efforts to achieve results, including best practices from current carrier implementations and new directions.
09:40 PARTNER KEYNOTE
David Boswarthick | Director, Committee Support Centre | ETSI
10:00 KEYNOTE
Faraz Hoodbhoy | Director Outreach, Ecosystem & Innovation | AT&T Foundry
10:20 PANEL – Telecom Infra Project: Progress & the Year Ahead
Michael Sullivan-Trainor | Principal Consultant | MST Consulting
The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is an engineering-focused initiative driven by operators, infrastructure providers, system integrators, and other technology companies that aim to re-imagine the traditional approach to building and deploying telecom network infrastructure.
Project active participants present and discuss current progress and the outlook for future developments – in an interactive session with the audience.
ADVA Optical Networking is an active member of the Open Optical Packet Transport [OOPT] group within TIP and co-chairs the Common-API Working Group in conjunction with Coriant.
Infinera is an active member of the OOPT group within TIP, and co-chairs the Open Line System Working Group in conjunction with Lumentum.
Juniper Networks is an active member of the OOPT group within TIP, and the Open Line System Working Group.
Intel is an active member of the Access group within TIP, and co-chairs the Edge Computing Working Group in conjunction with Telefónica.
Mike Capuano | VP, Global Marketing | Infinera
Puneet Jain | Director, Software Engineering | Juniper Networks
Niall Robinson | VP Global Business Development | ADVA Optical Networking
Valerie Young | Director, 5G Infrastructure Software Strategy | Intel
Co-Chair, Edge Computing WG | Telecom Infra Project
