Making MEF's "Third Network Vision" a first priority and practical reality

By Martyn Warwick
NFV World Congress 2017-05-24T11:25:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nhpFZ2Dq9MQ?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Dan Pitt, Senior Vice President, MEF

Dan Pitt, took over as Senior Vice President of MEF in January 2017. Prior to that he has been a driving directorial force at the Open Networking Foundation. So, why the mid-stream change of horses and what are his priorities in his new job?  Dan Pitt explains that he intends to evangelise MEF's "Third Network Vision"via a focus on the areas of the technology of NFV, collaboration with the ecosystem of NFV vendors and operators, and continuing liaison with open source groups and standards bodies.

Filmed at: NFV World Congress 2017

