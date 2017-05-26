"Cloud Native": A meaningful buzzword or yet more "hype du jour"?

It is easy to confuse "Cloud Native" and "Cloud Enabled". The two terms are frequently used interchangeably to describe an application that has been abstracted from underlying hardware and has been made accessible from a virtualised setting. That, however, is where the resemblance ends. It can be said that a cloud-enabled application is one that was moved to the cloud but was originally developed for deployments in traditional data centres. A "Cloud Native" application is one that was, from the outset, designed and developed with the central principles of multi-tenancy, elastic scaling and easy integration and administration in its design.

Filmed at: NFV World Congress 2017