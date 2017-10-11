Why ngena’s telco alliance is part of the sharing economy
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/M4N6Ede_V00?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Marcus Hacke, Founder and Managing Director, ngena
ngena, the Next Generation Enterprise Network Alliance is the telecoms version of the airline industry’s Star Alliance. Its 20 strong and growing members are facilities based telcos, ideally the strongest player in each region (probably the ex-incumbent), and they let each other play across all their networks so that their customers can reach the global parts that, without the alliance, they can’t properly reach.
Yes, this sort of thing has been tried before... and failed. But that was before SDN and NFV.
Ngena’s founder and MD, Marcus Hacke, explains to Guy Daniels how the alliance is creating a global business network that is easier to use, more stable, more scalable and less complex than anything else on the market. And why it fits the bill for multi-nationals calling out for a “global and yet flexible” corporate network solution.
Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands
