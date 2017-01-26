Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Intel brings online insights to physical retail stores

News 2017-01-26T12:41:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4Bliti6hRxE?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Tim Hoyle, Embedded Retail & Hospitality, Intel EMEA Embedded Sales Group

Intel is creating next generation systems to create actionable "Insights" for retailers, to help them compete against online vendors. Every click in an online store gives an "insight" to the provider, and this technique needs to also be applied to the physical world, so that store owners can create actionable insights of their own and use them to improve profitability. One such solution from Intel is a retail sensor platform, which is RFID-based, to help retails track their inventory.

Filmed at: Intel Ignition Lab Launch, London 2016

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK