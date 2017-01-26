Intel brings online insights to physical retail stores
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4Bliti6hRxE?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Tim Hoyle, Embedded Retail & Hospitality, Intel EMEA Embedded Sales Group
Intel is creating next generation systems to create actionable "Insights" for retailers, to help them compete against online vendors. Every click in an online store gives an "insight" to the provider, and this technique needs to also be applied to the physical world, so that store owners can create actionable insights of their own and use them to improve profitability. One such solution from Intel is a retail sensor platform, which is RFID-based, to help retails track their inventory.
Filmed at: Intel Ignition Lab Launch, London 2016
