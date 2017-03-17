Telia tests Facebook’s Voyager white box solution on its Baltic network

Telia Carrier, Coriant and Facebook collaborate on trial

Voyager deployed on the 1,089km Stockholm to Hamburg route

Demonstrates that 16QAM signalling works over long distances

Orange also committed to Voyager network tests

Facebook’s stealthy incursion into telecoms continues apace, as it continue to make friends and work alongside the more innovative and disruptive carriers and vendors. And no, we’re not talking about the company’s social networking platform – whose approach to success is the polar opposite of Facebook’s communications networking initiative.

TIP, the Telecom Infra Project that was initiated by Facebook, is slowly but surely demonstrating its credentials. The company wants to take the lessons it learned from data centres and apply them to further its goal of extending the reach of the internet across the world. TIP is perhaps the most logical of Facebook’s various “moon shot” ideas and projects to do this (others are focused on wireless rather than fibre) and the one that involves partnerships with the established telecoms community.

Facebook believes that a key to network deployment and operational efficiency is enabling open and unbundled solutions. Its networking team began to develop a series of projects aimed at separating the hardware and software components of the data centre network stack to open up more flexibility and accelerate innovation, following the same approach it took with racks, servers, storage and motherboards.