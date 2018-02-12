Tech Mahindra and VMware collaborate on NFV
- VMware’s NFV infrastructure combined with Tech Mahindra’s Network Services
- Tech Mahindra has onboarded the vCloud NFV onto its VNF Xchange program
- Solutions based on software-defined and distributed micro datacenter architecture
- Designed to help CSPs with their digital transformation
Tech Mahindra and VMware have announced a collaboration to deliver solutions that they say will accelerate network transformation for communication service providers (CSPs). The companies will combine VMware’s 5G and OpenStack-ready network functions virtualization (NFV) platform with Tech Mahindra’s Network Services to enable global CSPs to accelerate new service delivery, open new opportunities and improve IT and business economics.
By using unique solutions based on a software-defined and distributed micro datacenter architecture, Tech Mahindra and VMware believe they can help CSPs accelerate time to market, monetize new innovative services, streamline operations and reduce network infrastructure costs in the core, at the edge, and on the customer premise. With LTE deployments well advanced and with the imminent arrival of 5G, the partners say that Tech Mahindra’s telco transformation expertise coupled with VMware’s NFV solutions portfolio can help CSPs with their digital transformation.
“This strategic partnership brings together Tech Mahindra’s Digital Transformation expertise and VMware’s innovative cloud computing and network virtualization portfolio to address emerging technology areas such as 5G, IoT, rich multimedia and vCPE quicker than ever,” said Manish Vyas, President Communications Business and Chief Executive, Network Services, Tech Mahindra. “By adopting a software-defined infrastructure that delivers improved economics and agility, Tech Mahindra and VMware will help our mutual telecom customers grow greater, change faster and run better."
As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra has onboarded VMware vCloud NFV into Tech Mahindra’s Virtual Network Function (VNF) Xchange program. VNF-Xchange is a vendor-neutral platform designed to accelerate the industry’s adoption of NFV and software-defined networks, providing a platform to integrate VNFs with the end-to-end solutions, use cases and network services that they enable.
“VMware is a proven, strategic software partner to global CSPs enabling them to manage, transform, and grow their businesses,” said Shekar Ayyar, EVP & GM Telco Group, VMware. “By building on our robust and agile NFV infrastructure, VMware and Tech Mahindra will equip service providers to deliver innovative and secure hybrid cloud and IoT solutions, creating new revenue streams while, driving down costs, and improving overall customer satisfaction.”
