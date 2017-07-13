SK Telecom commercialises its NFV MANO platform

T-MANO platform will manage and orchestrate all virtualized

Will work independently and support all network equipment providers

Telco plans to open up the platform’s APIs to expand the ecosystem

T-MANO to be applied to SK Telecom’s virtualized VoLTE routers

SK Telecom has announced that it has commercialised its T-MANO solution, which is an NFV MANO (Management and Orchestration) platform that performs integrated management and orchestration of virtualised network equipment and software. It is based on the MANO architecture that has been defined by ETSI ISG NFV group and shares the goal of decoupling services from dedicated physical devices and moving them to virtual machines (VMs). The telco notes that T-MANO has been optimised for its own network environment.

Prior to the development of T-MANO, SK Telecom says that it had to develop, build and operate a separate NFV management platform for each different network equipment provider, as NFV equipment was built on different specifications depending on the manufacturer.

Using T-MANO, SK Telecom can more efficiently utilise its virtualized network equipment by managing service quality and data traffic in an integrated manner regardless of equipment manufacturer, while also improving the overall service quality by responding flexibly to service failures/errors. It says it can also significantly reduce the time required to set up new equipment to provide a new service as it can upgrade the whole system at once, whereas previously it had to upgrade each system separately.