Domain driven automation for Zero-Touch NFV

One of the limitations of NFV is that it is only five years old and still being actively developed. As a result, most current NFV implementations are siloed, manually-integrated solutions which are time-consuming and expensive to deploy and inflexible and hard to change. EnterpriseWeb was founded to create a domain model that could eliminate point-to-point integration and enable more loosely-coupled, event-driven network services. Founder Dave Duggal discusses the NFV implementation challenges and how a domain driven automation approach creates the necessary business agility to allow service providers to successfully support a zero-touch implementation.

Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands