AT&T’s acquisition of Vyatta is troublesome news for vendors

AT&T acquires Vyatta Software Technology from Brocade

Deal expands AT&T’s SD-WAN and “white box” capabilities

Will bolster its ability to deliver cloud or premises-based VNFs

Follows its recently completed white box platform trial

Telcos broadly have three choices when dealing with network equipment vendors. They can simply take whatever is on offer from the vendor in what amounts to a closed system; they can tell the vendor what they need and get involved to some degree with the development process; or if they are feeling bullish and empowered they can specify exactly which individual components they require and put it together themselves. It’s the third and final choice that has a lot of traditional vendors concerned.

At the end of last week, AT&T announced that it has agreed to buy the Vyatta network operating system and associated assets of Brocade Communications Systems. It’s no surprise that yet another part of Brocade has found a new home, as ever since the company was acquired by Broadcom it has been shedding much of its most interesting business units. That the latest buyer is a telco and not a vendor has raised some eyebrows.

The acquisition includes the Vyatta network operating system, its virtual network functions (VNFs) and distributed services platform, software under development, existing software licenses, related patents and patent applications, and the vRouter product line. AT&T says it also intends to hire certain Brocade employees associated with that business based in California and the UK. The deal is expected to close in early summer and, like the other severed limbs of Brocade, is subject to the completion of the Broadcom acquisition. Financial details were not revealed. Vyatta was founded back in 2005 and was acquired by Brocade in 2012.

AT&T says the acquisition will bolster its ability to deliver cloud or premises-based VNFs, starting with its previously announced SD-WAN cloud service with VeloCloud (also worth noting that rival Sprint is also working with VeloCloud). The telco expects to virtualise and software-control 75 per cent of its network by 2020 and says it is on track to hit 55 per cent by the end of 2017.

“Our network transformation effort lets us add new features quicker than ever before at a much lower cost,” said Andre Fuetsch, CTO and president of AT&T Labs. “Being able to design and build the tools we need to enable that transformation is a win for us and for our customers.”