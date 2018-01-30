AT&T plans to accelerate White Box adoption by releasing dNOS into open source

Linux Foundation will host AT&T’s network software framework as open source

Wants to offer other telcos access to its open, scalable network OS

Encouraging a more open and cost-effective alternative to traditional equipment

Will benefit existing Linux Foundation projects like FRRouting and OpenSwitch

AT&T has announced that it will open source its Disaggregated Network Operating System (dNOS) project and that it will soon be hosted by the Linux Foundation. The dNOS project provides a software framework to speed the adoption and use of white boxes in a service provider’s infrastructure. The idea is that telcos, software developers, cloud providers, hardware makers and networking application developers can quickly create new white box infrastructure to meet evolving carrier requirements – and, perhaps just as importantly, do it in a more cost-effective way.

AT&T has been at the forefront of so-called “white box” networking – a recent development that sees telcos take the initiative on their networking requirements, capitalising on the current move to disintermediate hardware from software, as well as the increasing adoption of open source software. It sees the “brandless” white box hardware as “a critical component of our own network”.

However, AT&T argues that hardware is only as useful as the software that runs on it, which is why the industry needs an open and flexible operating system to take full advantage of open platforms. The problem is, historically it has been a challenge to create a network operating system, due to the magnitude and complexity of hardware and software requirements.