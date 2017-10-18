The good times may soon be back: IDC expects ICT spending to rise but ‘trad’ telecom to lag

ICT spending set to get back to historic 'twice global GDP' levels

However, traditional spending (telecom and old school IT) will be laggards

New tech areas like IoT, AI and VR, will boom

Things are looking healthy for the broad global ICT market which is returning to its long term growth track of twice GDP growth - around 6 per cent - according to IDC. As you’d expect though, not all sectors are will enjoy the growth goodies at the same rate.

By 2020 what IDC calls ‘traditional’ ICT spending will actually lag average GDP by a considerable margin, or put another way, will take a much lower share of ICT spend.

The ‘traditional’ categories - IT and telecom - are now mature sectors of the economy, says IDC, and aren’t expected to grow fast because their related technology sectors, like smartphones, for instance, will further saturate and commoditize.

Cloud will cannibalize revenue from traditional ICT, concentrating more IT capital spending into the hands of large cloud service providers. As a result traditional IT spending will grow at an annual rate of 3-4 per cent through the next five years, while telecom spending will increase by approximately 1 per cent a year. Telecom spend will still be large, but the spend growth won’t be there.