Mobile network operators are losing US$15 billion a year because of business-led A2P SMS traffic

More than half of all MNOs losing 50 per cent of potential revenue

SMS aggregators use 'grey routes' to bypass network charges

They increase their margins while the operators lose out

There have been allegations and we know who the alligators are

It's an astonishing assertion, but, according to the UK-headquartered Dialogue Communications, a company long-specialising in A2P (Applications to Person) SMS, more than half of mobile operators across the globe are actually losing more than 50 per cent of their potential revenue from business-led Application to Person (A2P) SMS traffic.

This is because SMS message aggregators, who are operating on behalf of a great many of the world's most powerful and recognisable brands, use so-called "grey routes" to get around network operator charges. Most of the messages are from specific sectors such as banks and finance houses, logistics and delivery firms, travel and leisure companies and big brands that periodically run competitions and other specific promotions.

The SMS aggregators use grey routes to inflate their margins whilst their customers are led to understand that they are paying a fair price for the services.

Dialogue's founder and CEO, Hugh Spear, says, “There are some firms out there that are effectively not only cheating the operators but also cheating their customers. Taking the grey route to by-pass operator charges increases the chance of non-delivery, provides a safe, profitable haven for the spammers, and risks damaging brand reputation both for the brands associated with the messages and the operators themselves."

He adds that by identifying, isolating and closing the various grey route loopholes MNO's could generate a further US$15 billion in lost revenues over the course of this year alone.

Dialogue bases its arguments on the results of tests it carried out last year on 199 mobile networks in 84 countries. A mere 23 per cent of the networks tested indicated that they were experiencing zero A2P SMS by-pass activity. Meanwhile, 51 per cent of networks had seen 'significant' activity wherein half of all messages has been diverted to grey routes. Worst of all, 28 of the MNOs tested were shown to be suffering an astounding 100 per cent by-pass!

Dialogue's research is bolstered by supportin evidence from another source. The prestigious mobile industry body, the GSMA, found partial or full grey-routing on 75 per cent of 816 operators it surveyed – including 271 of the largest and most influential mobile operator networks that, between them, serve more than half of the world’s mobile consumers.