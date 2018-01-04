Global mobile data traffic up by 115 per cent in a year

India's Reliance Jio and China Unicom account for more than half of worldwide increase

Unlimited mobile data packages driving huge (and probably unsustainable) demand

Networks under increasing strain

"Unlimited" users chew though 67 per cent more data a month

Mobile data traffic reached unprecedented heights in Q3, 2107 having achieved a year-on-year global growth rate of 115 per cent. The Chinese and Indian markets led the way in driving the continued increase. The latest "Wireless Operator Performance Benchmarking Report" from Boston, Massachusetts-headquartered research house Strategy Analytics shows that India's Reliance Jio, China Unicom and Vodafone were in the vanguard.

Between them India and China accounted for more than 50 per cent of the global increase in mobile data traffic. Reliance Jio's unique (and uniquely disruptive) business model continues to cause ructions throughout India's mobile market while, in China, Unicom's strategy of providing subscribers with genuinely unlimited "unlimited" data plans is paying massive dividends. Meanwhile, over in the mature European markets Vodafone is making steady if less spectacular progress.

The Strategy Analytics report (and its accompanying database) tracks the operational and financial performance of 259 active wireless operators. Collectively they account for 80 per cent of the world's mobile comms subscriptions. The research also reveals that over the aforementioned twelve month period average usage per SIM card more than doubled, rising from 0.7GB per month in Q3 2016 to 1.5GB per month in Q3 2017. Interestingly and significantly, as at the end of Q3, 2017, non-SMS data services accounted for 55 per cent of all mobile service revenue globally. The pendulum has swung and is unlikely to swing back.

Reliance Jio, an LTE mobile network operator, is an iconoclast and market disruptor extraordinaire and is totally terraforming the Indian mobile comms landscape. India's established operators are at their wit's end trying to formulate strategies to counter their upstart rival's truly astonishing success.

Within six months of launching, Reliance Jio was carrying more data traffic more cheaply that any of it's more smug and sedate competitors. The established Indian mobile operators, with their sense of entitlement, their vested interests, their entrenched, old fashioned and their increasingly moribund business models have been used to making so much profit for so long from captive subscribers, that they are apparently both unwilling and unable effectively to combat or emulate Reliance Jio's flexibility, customer service and tariffs. Now they are paying the price in falling revenues and reduced profits.

As far as China Unicom is concerned, the introduction of unlimited data plans has resulted in data traffic growing by 166 per cent between Q3 2106 and Q3 2017 and the company's revenues and profits have risen.

Vodafone's data traffic success in Europe is mainly founded in the introduction to targeted subscribers of its "Zero-Rated Passes" but, over the past two and a half years the network operator has also kept a very tight rein on its operating expenses. The Vodafone Passes comprise a range of deals that permit buyers to access a raft of unlimited data apps such as music and video streaming services plus some extra social media and messaging platforms. Vodafone has attracted eight million Passes subscribers in recent months and they have helped the operator to both increase ARPU and more than double its mobile data traffic.

Commenting on the research, Phil Kendall, Director of the Service Provider Group at Strategy Analytics, and the report's author, commented, “It is encouraging to see more success stories from operators using unlimited or zero-rated pricing to unlock growth in both revenue and profitability. The success of China Unicom’s unlimited plans and collaborations with local Internet giants highlights the importance of partnering with content providers to add value to data plans.”

Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, the Director, of Service Provider Strategies at Strategy Analytics added, “Operators need to evaluate both their market environment and customer segment priorities when contemplating unlimited plan options. We applaud Vodafone’s strategy to focus on more targeted and segmented market offers in Europe, addressing discrete demand for messaging, music and video services within those segments.”