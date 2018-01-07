US tech giants join the fight against repeal of net neutrality regulations

Facebook, Google and Netflix sign-up to go legal on the FCC

They are, quite literally, making a federal case of it

California and New York to pass state net neutrality laws

Pai ajitated by opponents' ajitprop

Under the chairmanship of Ajit Pai the US telecoms regulator, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has repealed net neutrality in the United States. On the 14 December 2017 the Republican majority on the Commission board voted to reverse the decision made in 2015, during the Obama administration, to regulate the Internet under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934.

For a bureaucratic organisation the FCC has acted remarkably quickly after that contentious decision and, on Thursday last, January 4, 2018, (just three weeks after the repeal vote took place) published the official text of 539 densely-packed pages provocatively entitled"Restoring Internet Freedom") in the Code of Federal Regulations. The repeal has caused ructions throughout the US telecoms and Internet sectors and if the FCC thought that by acting so quickly to codify the new changes in federal regulations it could minimise and stifle widespread opposition to the new regulations it was mistaken.

The reality is that hostility to the repeal of net neutrality is growing. The first indication of powerful opposition to the new regime came just five minutes after the FCC vote when the Attorney General of New York, Eric Schneiderman announced that he will spearhead a multi-state lawsuit against the FCC to "stop illegal rollback of net neutrality". Shortly later, Bob Ferguson, the Attorney General of Washington State said that he too would sue the FCC.

Meanwhile membership of the Internet Association, a powerful industry group centred on Silicon Valley and dedicated to having the Ajit Pai's repeal repealed, is growing. Last Friday, after keeping their heads well down below the parapet as arguments raged when the repeal process was underway at the FCC, some to the biggest technology companies in the US, including Facebook, Google and Netflix, finally took a stand and publicly declared that they will put their corporate and financial clout behind the forthcoming legal challenge to the FCC's decision that will permit ISPs to block or throttle online content, prioritise traffic and charge premium rates for fast and delivery of content to subscribers. Earlier, although many members of the Internet Association had voiced their hostility to the new rules, most of them were start-ups and small companies of limited individual or even collective influence.

Commenting on the FCC's enshrining the text of "Restoring Internet Freedom" in the Code of Federal Regulations, Michael Beckerman, the CEO of the Internet Association said, "The final version of Chairman Pai’s rule, as expected, dismantles popular net neutrality protections for consumers. This rule defies the will of a bipartisan majority of Americans and fails to preserve a free and open Internet. The Internet Association intends to act as an intervenor in judicial action against this order and, along with our member companies, will continue our push to restore strong, enforceable net neutrality protections through a legislative solution.”

For his part, Chairman Pai has said that the abandonment of the policy of net neutrality will "encourage more investment and spur innovation by Internet Service Providers". He also argues that legal challenges against the FCC vote will fail because all that has been affected is a return to the status quo ante that pertained before 2015. Time will tell.