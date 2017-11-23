Trust me. I'm your ISP. I know what websites are best for you

New FCC proposals would result in US ISPs become de facto censors

Big Brother will direct you to the sites he wants you to see

It's OK though. ISPs will have to be more transparent about their blocking and throttling practices

All the details will be be there on an "easy to access" website - apparently

As the hoo-hah around the FCC's plans to 'roll-back' and dismantle the net neutrality regulations instituted during the Obama administration continues to reverberate, reading of the small print of the proposal, the brainchild of the Republican chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, who is an implacable foe of the concept of net neutrality, reveals truly astonishing plans to give individual ISPs (Internet Service Providers) the powers actually to determine what websites and online services their subscribers will be allowed to see.

This is de facto censorship, pure and simple, and will put into the hands of huge companies such as AT&T, Comcast and Verizon the ability and right to follow their own prejudices and vested interests by determining what content subscribers will be able to see - unless they pay through the nose for premium, high-speed access.

In the very near future ISPs may well be able, legally, to block sites that displease them, seem to be commercial threats or are politically inimical to the their views of the world. If the proposal goes through Big Brother will loom threateningly over the freedom of access to information in much the same way as pertains in those nations, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and North Korea, that are such beacons of liberality and regard for human rights.

Under current regulations, passed by the Board of Commissionars of the FCC in 2015 when it had a Democrat majority, the groundwork was laid to ensure that all web content, whether from big or small providers would be treated without partiality and completely equally by ISPs. The ISPs hated it because they want to charge extra for prioritising content. In a statement Mr. Pai said, "Under my proposal, the federal government will stop micromanaging the Internet." ISPs, cable and mobile operators can scarcely conceal their delight at such an early Christmas present.

Verizon Communications was one of the first out of the trap to trumpet its glee at the imposition of “light-touch regulatory framework for Internet services.” Elsewhere though condemnation has been widespread and heartfelt, and not just from pressure groups, lobbyists and Internet subscribers. Many ISPs that are not such monstrous juggernauts as AT&T and Verizon and similar mastodons, are also aghast at what is being proposed.

The Free Press Action Fund and other net neutrality groups say they will organise demonstrations outside Verizon shops and opined that Ajit Pai is following the dictates of his master's voice, by doing Verizon's anti net neutrality work on its behalf. The Fund makes pointed reference to the fact that the Paiman used to be an associate general counsel at Verizon.