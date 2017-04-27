Restoring Internet fiefdom for all US telcos

Under the slogan, “Restoring Internet freedom for all Americans’ Trump’s new FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, has announced his proposal to roll back access network neutrality (which he calls regulation of the Internet).

According to the FCC, two years ago, the previous FCC suddenly changed course - even though there was no problem that the agency needed to solve - and applied Title II, or utility-style regulation, to the Internet. Chairman Pai is now setting the FCC on a course to fix the problems that the prior FCC created. His plan to restore Internet Freedom by repealing Obama-era Internet regulations will benefit all Americans. Here’s how:

It will spur broadband deployment throughout the country and thus bring better, faster Internet service to more Americans.

It will create jobs by putting Americans to work deploying broadband networks and by creating the networks and online opportunities necessary for additional job growth and economic opportunity.

It will boost competition and choice in the broadband marketplace.

It will secure online privacy by putting the FTC—the nation’s premier consumer protection agency—back in charge of broadband provider's’ privacy practices.

It will restore Internet Freedom by ending government micromanagement and returning to the bipartisan regulatory framework that worked well for decades.

The new FCC is also behind what it claims is a list of Myths and Facts - they are mostly exact inversions of the truth, but the final myth (or fact) shows just how far to the wacky right the FCC has veered.

“Myth: Title II regulations are good for free speech and free expression.

Fact: Government regulation is not the friend of free speech, but an enemy. For example, the First Amendment doesn’t give the government power to regulate. It denies the government that power. Additionally, greater government regulation of the Internet is strongly supported by many who are fundamentally hostile to free speech.”