It’s Friday, it’s Pai-day: we look at how US net neutrality push-back has proceeded this week

State Governors (two of them) come out fighting

AT&T has damascene conversion: is now in favour of net neutrality

CEO Randall Stephenson has been drafting an Internet Bill of Rights (sic)

Last week it was the states’ Attorneys General that were advancing the cause (see - Net Neutrality update: Legalistic moves in Washington, no movement in Europe); this week it appears to be States’ Governors who are thinking up ways to push back against the repeal of the FCC’s net neutrality arrangements initiated late last year by its Trumpist Chairman, Ajit Pai.

The governors may be onto something... a penalty that hits the big ISPs right where it really hurts - on their bottom lines. In the state of Montana the governor, Steve Bullock, has declared through an executive order that any internet service provider with a state government contract cannot block or charge more for faster data delivery to ‘any‘ customer in the state. The requirement will relate to both landline and mobile broadband providers who hold government contracts in the state and who apply to win new or renewed contracts signed after July 1, 2018.

This is the first time this has been tried and will almost certainly face legal challenges.

But already Montana is not alone. The New York governor Andrew Cuomo has been thinking along the same lines and has signed an executive order to the effect that no New York State government agency is allowed to do business with ISPs that don’t abide by net neutrality-based principles. This order covers government internet access only, such as schools, state offices and public internet access points, but stops short of trying to dictate how ISPs regulate internet connections in homes and businesses - that would be an open invitation to legal challenge.

It’s expected that more state governors could follow suit. But all this feverish activity is probably unnecessary because AT&T CEO, Randall Stephenson, has boldly stepped forward with a solution. Don’t know why he didn’t mention it before.