Can community fibre do America a better job at a cheaper rate than the broadband provided by the incumbents?

Study finds US Community Broadband almost always offers better prices than incumbent broadband providers

The researchers reached this conclusion despite a huge lack of collected data on incumbent pricing

More research, it says, is needed

Just published: a timely report in the wake of the net neutrality rollback on comparative pricing between community and privately provided fibre broadband. Timely because many communities and municipalities are now keen to explore alternative ways of getting, and keeping, their citizens online in a non-neutral world.

Responsive Communities, a project of the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University has addressed the issue in what appears to be a vigorous study of broadband pricing across the US.

As we’ve already noted on TelecomTV, one way is to protect net neutrality may be to enact state and local laws in the absence of overarching federal protections. That seems unlikely to end in any sort of total, or even partial, victory: rather just a way to keep the issue boiling through the courts.

Saying “screw you, we’ll build a proper utility fibre network ourselves”, on the other hand, could have a lot more weight and attract significant support. A major bout of community and municipal fibre network build could not only satisfactorily address the net neutrality issue, but could go on to address pricing and coverage issues as well.