Blog: Let’s drop ‘virtualization’ from NFV and move on

Here’s an idea. Why not get rid of ‘virtualization’ when we’re talking about next generation telco networks? Not the technique, you understand, just the word.

Why? Because there are signs that its continued use is beginning to constrain our thinking. After all, the industry doesn’t want to engineer ‘virtual’ versions of what has already been committed to hardware. It wants new stuff, agile stuff. It wants a fresh start.

Four years ago the original NFV white paper introduced the revolutionary and liberating concept of Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). The idea was to emulate the clear advantages the IT industry was enjoying, having virtualized applications in the data centre and then having utilised open source software and commodity server hardware to build massive ‘web scale’ clouds which enabled them to run the vast applications (Google, Facebook, AWS) which today dominate the Internet.

It was not just the scale economics which attracted envious looks from telcos, but the use of open source software to provide an agile, open environment where software development and operations (Devops) worked hand-in-hand on a never-ending cycle of innovation and service improvement.

If telecoms could have this sort of capability, it was thought, it could see off the challenge from the dreaded ‘OTT’ players eating the telcos’ lunch.