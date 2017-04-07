Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

MWC Search —

What does design have to do with the mobile industry?

By Tony Poulos
MWC 2017-04-07T11:42:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/buJ54IneJQc?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Merici Vinton, Client Director, Fjord

Merici Vinton, client director at design company Fjord, is passionate about the critical role design plays in making technology more appealing to users and putting them at the heart of everything we do.

FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

 
x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK