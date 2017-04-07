What does design have to do with the mobile industry?
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/buJ54IneJQc?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Merici Vinton, Client Director, Fjord
Merici Vinton, client director at design company Fjord, is passionate about the critical role design plays in making technology more appealing to users and putting them at the heart of everything we do.
FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona
Loading…