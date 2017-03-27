Fullscreen User Comments
What could possibly go wrong with NFV?

By Tony Poulos
2017-03-27 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FdlEmjPo98s?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Chris Purdy, CTO, CENX & Grant Lenahan, Partner and Principal Analyst, Appledore Research Group

Some of the biggest goals of NFV are improved agility and cost reduction through the introduction of simplicity, but there is a danger of introducing complexity and driving up costs. Grant Lenahan and Chris Purdy explain how this can be avoided.
 
FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona

