Video News Bulletin, Wednesday 4pm
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3gRK3WYeL6I?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker
TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Wednesday, 4pm:
Telstra and partners deliver the first broadcast push-to-talk call on LTE
Multi-SIM hotspots will boost the tethering experience
Don’t panic, smartphone sales will rebound in 2017 with a growth rate of 3.8%
Huawei and Deutsche Telekom demonstrate the ‘all Cloud’ 5G network slicing
Cisco Jasper and Jupl introduce wearable to empower seniors with independence and safety
4G connections in Latin America more than doubled over the past year
That's our final bulletin for the day. Remember to watch out for our news updates right through the show
