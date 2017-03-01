Fullscreen User Comments
Video News Bulletin, Wednesday 4pm

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
MWC 2017-03-01T16:00:00 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3gRK3WYeL6I?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker

TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Wednesday, 4pm:

Telstra and partners deliver the first broadcast push-to-talk call on LTE

Multi-SIM hotspots will boost the tethering experience

Don’t panic, smartphone sales will rebound in 2017 with a growth rate of 3.8%

Huawei and Deutsche Telekom demonstrate the ‘all Cloud’ 5G network slicing

Cisco Jasper and Jupl introduce wearable to empower seniors with independence and safety

4G connections in Latin America more than doubled over the past year

That's our final bulletin for the day. Remember to watch out for our news updates right through the show

