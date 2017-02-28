Video News Bulletin, Tuesday 4pm
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/t44NPhqBzjs?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker
TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Tuesday, 4pm:
Managed cloud WiFi for Service Providers offers differentiation
Telefónica joins UNICEF to save lives in an unpredictable world
VimpelCon shakes off the past to become reinvented as VEON
Digital assistants like Alexa aren’t fad, they’re here to stay and develop...
Can telcos tap ‘Messaging as a Platform’ for artificial intelligence
Worldwide Mobility Spending Will Reach $1.57 Trillion in 2017
That's our final bulletin for the day. Remember to watch out for our news updates right through the show
Loading…