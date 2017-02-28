Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

MWC Search —

Video News Bulletin, Tuesday 4pm

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
MWC 2017-02-28T16:01:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/t44NPhqBzjs?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker

TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Tuesday, 4pm:

Managed cloud WiFi for Service Providers offers differentiation

Telefónica joins UNICEF to save lives in an unpredictable world

VimpelCon shakes off the past to become reinvented as VEON

Digital assistants like Alexa aren’t fad, they’re here to stay and develop...

Can telcos tap ‘Messaging as a Platform’ for artificial intelligence

Worldwide Mobility Spending Will Reach $1.57 Trillion in 2017

That's our final bulletin for the day. Remember to watch out for our news updates right through the show

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

 
x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK