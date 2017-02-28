Fullscreen User Comments
Video News Bulletin, Tuesday 1pm

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
MWC 2017-02-28T12:59:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y52q7tyfyMg?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker

TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Tuesday, 1pm:

IoT is being adopted much quicker than expected - report

China Mobile and Ericsson deliver successful trial of world's first cellular IoT-based connected factory

Why VoLTE is a useful call for the IoT

Cisco gives NB-IoT a thumbs up - expects IoT at massive scale

Facebook’s ‘Telecom Infra Project’ is getting some important friend requests

BT partnering to accelerate research into disruptive telecoms technologies

Watch out for our next bulletin from MWC Day 2

