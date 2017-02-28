Video News Bulletin, Tuesday 1pm
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y52q7tyfyMg?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker
TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Tuesday, 1pm:
IoT is being adopted much quicker than expected - report
China Mobile and Ericsson deliver successful trial of world's first cellular IoT-based connected factory
Why VoLTE is a useful call for the IoT
Cisco gives NB-IoT a thumbs up - expects IoT at massive scale
Facebook’s ‘Telecom Infra Project’ is getting some important friend requests
BT partnering to accelerate research into disruptive telecoms technologies
Watch out for our next bulletin from MWC Day 2
