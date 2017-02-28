Fullscreen User Comments
Video News Bulletin, Tuesday 10am

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
MWC 2017-02-28T10:00:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bpc_O7vQ5io?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker

TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Tuesday, 10am:

Digital assistants like Alexa aren’t fad, they’re here to stay and develop...

Can telcos tap ‘Messaging as a Platform’ for artificial intelligence

Facebook’s ‘Telecom Infra Project’ is getting some important friend requests

BT partnering to accelerate research into disruptive telecoms technologies

HPE wins AT&T’s cloud-based subscriber data management role

How about streetlighting as the backbone for the connected city?

Watch out for our next bulletin from MWC Day 2

