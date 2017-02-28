Video News Bulletin, Tuesday 10am
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bpc_O7vQ5io?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker
TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Tuesday, 10am:
Digital assistants like Alexa aren’t fad, they’re here to stay and develop...
Can telcos tap ‘Messaging as a Platform’ for artificial intelligence
Facebook’s ‘Telecom Infra Project’ is getting some important friend requests
BT partnering to accelerate research into disruptive telecoms technologies
HPE wins AT&T’s cloud-based subscriber data management role
How about streetlighting as the backbone for the connected city?
Watch out for our next bulletin from MWC Day 2
