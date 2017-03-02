Video News Bulletin, Thursday 4pm
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/W8m__YoBJwE?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Final News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker
TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Thursday, 4pm:
Has the 3GPP been made an offer it can’t refuse?
Intel is in the G22 - also working with Nokia’s 5G FIRST
IoT is being adopted much quicker than expected - report
Pay for petrol without leaving the car (and forget that chocolate bar)
LoRa Alliance members are going to support ‘passive’ IoT roaming
Why VoLTE is a useful call for the IoT
That's the final TelecomTV News Bulletin, powered by TelecomTV's Tracker.
