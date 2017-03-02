Fullscreen User Comments
MWC Search

Video News Bulletin, Thursday 1pm

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
MWC 2017-03-02T13:00:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/484Z-6fal2o?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker

TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Thursday, 1pm:

Here are the full results of the 2017 Global Mobile Awards 

Nokia and AT&T conduct 5G DIRECTV NOW streaming at 39 GHz

Huawei Launches the Industry's First 4T Router Line Card

Vodafone Egypt and Ericsson launch first Middle East virtual network function

Fastest yet: 10 Gbit/s fibre-to-the-Home launch at MWC

Generation Z will buy most of its stuff from ‘cool’ retailers - research

Watch out for our final bulletin from MWC Day 4

