Video News Bulletin, Thursday 10am
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9H4ANMccX_A?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker
TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Thursday, 10am:
Fastest yet: 10 Gbit/s fibre-to-the-Home launch at MWC
Generation Z will buy most of its stuff from ‘cool’ retailers - research
86% of businesses plan to use videoconferencing in UC by 2018
Dealing with LTE packets at the mobile edge for low latency
Don’t panic, smartphone sales will rebound in 2017 with a growth rate of 3.8%
Players work together to nail API standards for orchestrated Carrier Ethernet
