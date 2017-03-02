Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

MWC Search —

Video News Bulletin, Thursday 10am

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
MWC 2017-03-02T10:00:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9H4ANMccX_A?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker

TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Thursday, 10am:

Fastest yet: 10 Gbit/s fibre-to-the-Home launch at MWC

Generation Z will buy most of its stuff from ‘cool’ retailers - research

86% of businesses plan to use videoconferencing in UC by 2018

Dealing with LTE packets at the mobile edge for low latency

Don’t panic, smartphone sales will rebound in 2017 with a growth rate of 3.8%

Players work together to nail API standards for orchestrated Carrier Ethernet 

Watch out for our next bulletin from MWC Day 4

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

 
x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK