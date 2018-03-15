Vertical industry collaboration essential for 5G success in Europe
Jean-Pierre Bienaimé, Secretary General, 5G-IA
Europe is determined to be at the forefront of the development and deployment of 5G, which is why the Horizon 2020 fund has invested so heavily in the 5G-PPP public private partnership projects. The 5G Infrastructure Association sees the successful collaboration between the telco industry and industry verticals as critical. If it does not succeed in creating a dynamic 5G ecosystem in Europe that can address key vertical industries, European industry as a whole could be put at a competitive disadvantage. Meanwhile, the second phase of 5G-PPP projects is moving ahead, testing and proving industrial use cases for 5G.
Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2018, Barcelona
