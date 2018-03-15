Vertical industry collaboration essential for 5G success in Europe

Europe is determined to be at the forefront of the development and deployment of 5G, which is why the Horizon 2020 fund has invested so heavily in the 5G-PPP public private partnership projects. The 5G Infrastructure Association sees the successful collaboration between the telco industry and industry verticals as critical. If it does not succeed in creating a dynamic 5G ecosystem in Europe that can address key vertical industries, European industry as a whole could be put at a competitive disadvantage. Meanwhile, the second phase of 5G-PPP projects is moving ahead, testing and proving industrial use cases for 5G.

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2018, Barcelona