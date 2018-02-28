Urban-scale 5G testbed will perform first consumer-focused 5G trials, and more

European H2020 Project Flame has launched the first urban-scale 5G testbed for future open media internet trials, it’s been announced at MWC. The testbed will enable the first consumer-focused, real-life trial of 5G technologies.

“The Flame project offers groundbreaking and unique technologies setting this 5G testbed apart from all that have come before it,” said Dirk Trossen, FLAME’s Technical Manager and Senior Principal Engineer at InterDigital, whose FLIPS platform will support the future media internet trials. Developed by InterDigital, FLIPS is modeled after prototype efforts from two other H2020 collaborative research and development projects, POINT ("iP Over IcN - the betTer IP") and RIFE (aRchitecture for an Internet For Everybody). It optimizes the delivery of service requests on top of emerging programmable infrastructures, while providing the desired quantitative and qualitative benefits (such as low latency, much higher bandwidth, lower costs and improved security) for novel 5G services.

The FLAME project initially launches in the smart cities of Bristol and Barcelona with plans to expand to cities across Europe through a €2 million program of open calls. The program will allow players from the creative industries, telecommunications industries and smart cities to run 5G trials at urban-scale that improve experience for consumers, reduce the complexity of media service development and reduce the cost of delivering personalized on-demand content.

The FLAME project is led by a consortium of twelve partners including University of Southampton, InterDigital Europe, Atos Spain, i2CAT, University of Bristol, Nextworks, Martel Innovate, VRT, The Walt Disney Company, ETH Zurich, Institut Municipal d’Informatica de Barcelona, and Bristol is Open.

Attendees of Mobile World Congress can see the platform and learn more at InterDigital’s pavilion in Hall 7, Stand 7C61. For more information, please visit http://ict-flame.eu.