Transformation and Collision Theory: Applying the Science to Service Provider Evolution
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WQmvg0QPau4?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Panel Discussion
CSP Transformation is made up of collisions of previously deemed opposites. Open vs Siloed. Collaboration and competition. Public and Private Cloud. Speed of the Net vs Carrier Grade SLAs. As these collide, what will be the reaction and will it help deliver the outcome CSPs require? If vendors are supplying the Large Hadron Collider, where and what is the transformation particle required for the Digital Service Provider evolution of the 21st Century?
Moderator:
Guys Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV
Featuring:
Martin Taylor, CTO Metaswitch
Radhesh Balakrishnan, General, Manager, OpenStack & NFV, Red Hat
Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona, February 28th 2017
Loading…