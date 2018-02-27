The Open RAN (ORAN) Alliance formed to lever open 5G for ‘other’ technologies? and much more...

Big news today. Several large telcos have announced the merging of the xRAN Forum with the C-RAN Alliance to form a world-wide, ‘carrier-led’ effort to push more openness into the radio access network of the next-generation wireless systems.AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO, and Orange today jointly announced the creation of the ORAN Alliance: a world-wide effort to drive new levels of openness in the radio access network of next generation wireless systems.

ORAN will combine and extend the efforts of the C-RAN Alliance and the xRAN Forum into a single ‘operator led’ effort.There are two main ideas here: evolving the radio access networks to make them more open and smarter than previous generations by using real-time analytics for machine learning systems and artificial intelligence. Secondly, to equip virtualized network elements with open, standardized interfaces through ORAN Alliance reference designs. The group wants to bring in technologies from open source and open whitebox network domains along with practises like maximising COTS hardware and merchant silicon, minimizing the proprietary and exploring open source. These are all live trends in the SDN/NFV movement next door in the fixed network.

“To take full advantage of the flexibility of 5G, we have to go beyond the new radios and change the overall architecture of the end-to-end system,” said Andre Fuetsch, President AT&T Labs and Chief Technology Officer. “Open modularity, intelligent software defined networks, and virtualization will be essential to deliver agile services to our customers. ORAN will accelerate industry progress in these areas.”