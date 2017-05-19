Fullscreen User Comments
Taking advantage of Cloud, 5G and IoT to generate new revenues

MWC 2017-05-19T14:14:00 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QT78Ru8oF40?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Jonathan King, VP, Cloud Portfolio Strategy Business Unit Cloud & IT, Ericsson

Jonathan King from Ericsson outlines how we are moving into a distributed cloud infrastructure world and why combining Ericsson’s industry expertise with VMware’s virtualization technology is such a powerful combination.

FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona

