Private LTE networks; Boosting NB-IoT speeds to 150Kbps up; real-time data for smart cities

Sierra Wireless and Ruckus Networks, are demonstrating a live private LTE network operating in the U.S. Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band at MWC (Hall 2, stand 2G51). The demo features a Sierra Wireless AirLink® MG90 multi-network router with an AirPrime® EM75 Series LTE-A Pro embedded module and a Ruckus Q910 3.5 GHz LTE Access Point (AP) showing commercial-grade video surveillance over a CBRS-band LTE link.

Sierra Wireless’ LTE-A Pro module supports private networks, including CBRS, and the 150 MHz portion around 3.5 GHz in the US. This allows organizations to take advantage of spectrum-sharing to establish their own LTE networks, without having to buy a spectrum license. CBRS opens possibilities for a broader range of new IoT use cases, including: