Openet: Going beyond orchestration to automation

Aiden plays a role in Openet Accelerate which is designed to Drive NFV adoption by bringing on board a range of partners to its Automation Tool Kit ecosystem. They together provide the necessary components for complete NFV solutions for service providers. The Openet goal is to go beyond orchestration and on to automation using a business aware modelling language. Aiden explains why Metaswitch have proved to be an ideal partner in this endeavour.

FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona