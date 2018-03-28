Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

MWC Search —

NFV has gone from physical to virtual, now for the next step

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
MWC 2018-03-28T13:25:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EZdlCofyi2I?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Chris Wright, Vice President & CTO, Red Hat

Telcos have spent several years developing NFV and virtualizing network appliances to run in environments such as OpenStack. But while they were working away on that, says Chris, containers evolved to become a critical part of the ecosystem. Now telcos must take the next step - to containerisation. This, he says, presents a “real opportunity to rethink how you build the application itself,” because it involves decomposing the application into a set of microservices. 

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress, 2018, Barcelona, Spain

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

 
x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK