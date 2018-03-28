NFV has gone from physical to virtual, now for the next step

Telcos have spent several years developing NFV and virtualizing network appliances to run in environments such as OpenStack. But while they were working away on that, says Chris, containers evolved to become a critical part of the ecosystem. Now telcos must take the next step - to containerisation. This, he says, presents a “real opportunity to rethink how you build the application itself,” because it involves decomposing the application into a set of microservices.

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress, 2018, Barcelona, Spain