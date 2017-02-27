Fullscreen User Comments
Video News Bulletin, Monday 1pm

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
MWC 2017-02-27T12:52:00 Join the discussion 
News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker

TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Monday, 1pm:

Telephone numbers: they’ll be up to 5 billion, says GSMA

Tata and HPE to produce the world’s largest LoRa network

World’s first disruptive ‘real’ neutral host small cell announced

Study shock: brands think telcos are better at data than Google

Having gone unlimited, AT&T re-complicates its offer with a credit

Has the 3GPP been made an offer it can’t refuse?

Watch out for our next and final Monday bulletin from MWC Day 1

