Video News Bulletin, Monday 1pm
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IaE4rV7Slsg?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker
TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Monday, 1pm:
Telephone numbers: they’ll be up to 5 billion, says GSMA
Tata and HPE to produce the world’s largest LoRa network
World’s first disruptive ‘real’ neutral host small cell announced
Study shock: brands think telcos are better at data than Google
Having gone unlimited, AT&T re-complicates its offer with a credit
Has the 3GPP been made an offer it can’t refuse?
Watch out for our next and final Monday bulletin from MWC Day 1
