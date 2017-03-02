MWC Evening News – Day 4

The 5G Infrastructure Association, the private sector part of the European Union’s 5G-PPP initiative, isn’t for rushing towards 5G standardisation. Members of the 5G-IA certainly have a big appetite for new services, but the organisation says good things come to those who wait.

Also in today's final news programme from Mobile World Congress: The fate of 3GPP Release 15 – the first incarnation of 5G – hangs in the balance with so many companies pushing for early 5G standardisation, and with the next 3GPP meeting just a week away there’s a lot at stake.

In the pursuit of all things cool, it’s fast and furious for SK Telecom as it showcases its 5G connected car, designed in collaboration with BMW and Ericsson.

Plus, the need for harmonised spectrum for LTE-A and 5G has bought the GSA and GSMA organisations together as the GSA calls for cellular geographic coverage to be emphasised ahead of population penetration.

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona, March 2nd 2017